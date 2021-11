The reigning queen of the red lip—one Ms. Taylor Swift—has proven that a statement-making smile pairs well with all of your fall essentials, from cardigans to the old scarf that's somewhere in a drawer at your ex-boyfriend's sister's house. So in honor of the release of her Red album re-records (Swifties, rejoice!), we rounded up the best, most hydrating red lipsticks that the queen herself would approve of—because we know "All Too Well" that chapped, winter lips are no joke. From waterproof options that will "Stay, Stay, Stay" to "The Lucky One" that will remain in your purse forever, natural shades to big and bold looks, we've got you covered.

MAKEUP ・ 10 DAYS AGO