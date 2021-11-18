Extra Trimmings Event for ECHO

Samantha O’Conner/Baker City Herald The Salvation Army continued its tradition of providing free turkey dinner boxes at the Albertsons and Safeway parking lots on Tuesday morning, Nov. 16. Holli Diamond, the Eastern Oregon Field and Service Center director for The Salvation Army, said 180 dinner boxes were put together with money donated through the Turkey Bucks program at the two grocery stores. Customers could either round up their bill or choose an amount to contribute. From left, Albertsons employees Michelle Fisher, Sarah Lee, Annette Mauer as the Turkey Lady, and from The Salvation Army, James Bobo and Diamond.
