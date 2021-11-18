Extra Trimmings Event for ECHO

DENVER (CBS4) – As plenty of people are preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Struggle of Love Foundation is helping families make sure food is on the table. The group held its 14th annual Need to Feed Thanksgiving food giveaway on Saturday. (credit: CBS) Volunteers handed out boxes filled with food to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal which included a full-sized turkey, ingredients for sides and pumpkin pie. The group helps feed people in the Aurora and Denver communities year-round. (credit: CBS) “We’ve always kind of had a problem with resources in this community,” said Keziah Hodge, a volunteer. “A lot of these people are regulars. We get them daily. This is not just a one-time thing, you know? We try to provide as much as we can. I think food is really important, a necessity. I think we’re making a big impact.” Volunteers handed out around 500 boxes.

DENVER, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO