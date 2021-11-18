ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer, U.S. ink $5.29 deal over possible COVID-19 treatment

By The Associated Press Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — The U.S. government will pay drugmaker Pfizer $5.29 billion for 10 million treatment courses of its potential COVID-19 treatment if regulators approve it. Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday to...

