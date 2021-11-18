ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter partners with S&P 500 on stock index that crowdsources public opinion

By Steven Musil
CNET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter is teaming up with S&P Dow Jones Indices to give investors a broader view of opinions about companies they may be considering investing in. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index launched on Thursday to measure public opinion of companies in the S&P 500 stock market index. Through the Twitter API,...

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
7 Solid Stocks to Buy for Multifold Returns in 2022

With ample liquidity in the financial system, 2021 has been a banner year for wealth creation. Be it equities or cryptocurrency, multifold returns over just a few months or even weeks have been frequent. Of course, there have been speculative stocks to buy among the top performers. However, I prefer...
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
Arista Networks stock dips after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Arista Networks Inc. are off 2.4% in Friday trading after Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall downgraded the stock to equal weight from overweight, writing that the stock's "valuation has come to credit much of the upside we expect over the next year." In order for Arista's stock to head toward what Marshall deems her "bull case," the company would likely need to rack up "new hyperscale wins," and she doesn't anticipate that the company will generate these "incremental wins" in the next six to 12 months. "We could be too conservative in moving to equal weight with larger-than-expected share gains in enterprise or faster ramping of 200G/400G upgrades, or with evidence of potential hyperscale wins materializing earlier than expected," she wrote. "However, we would largely view a faster cycle as creating more difficult 2023 comps." Marshall raised her price target on the stock to $138 from $115 in conjunction with the downgrade, and her new target accounts for the company's recent stock split. Shares have added 41% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 7%.
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
S&P Dow Jones Indices launches S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices is launching the S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index, which aims to use the Twitter API to track S&P 500 components that are trending in sentiment. The novel use of Twitter's API scores S&P 500 Index components based on bullish and bearish Tweets. The scoring is done by aggregating Twitter $cashtags such as $WMT, $MSFT and $AMZN.
S&P And Twitter Team On Stock Index Based On Tweet Sentiment

S&P Dow Jones Indices has teamed with Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) on a new endeavor that will monitor tweets to score how social media denizens feel about publicly traded companies. What Happened: The new S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index Series consists of two indices:. The S&P 500 Twitter Sentiment Index, which...
