The Apple Watch Series 7 was a disappointment in some ways: the same chip inside, an aging design outside. All of us, Apple included, felt that a redesign was needed. The Apple Watch team has already started working on the new model for 2022 because they certainly don’t want to have the same problems they faced this year – when they had to change everything at the last minute to launch a new watch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO