I’m not a Corvette guy, never really have been. To me, Corvettes were cars for middle-aged men with beer guts having mid-life crises. However, this new C8-generation Corvette had my attention when its switch to a mid-engine layout was announced. Then I drove it and it completely convinced me, with its outstanding mid-engine balance, excellent steering, and rock star small-block V8 engine. After driving it, I genuinely felt as if BMW should be nervous about the desirability of its M4 now that the Corvette is here. Fast forward to today and I’m even more concerned for the BMW M4, as the newly announced Corvette Z06 seems ready to feast on anything close to resembling competition.

