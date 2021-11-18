ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Man charged for kidnapping 4-year-old child in West Virginia

By WBOY
 4 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for kidnapping a 4-year-old child in Morgantown.

On Nov. 16, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in Morgantown in reference to a report of a missing child, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Wills

A woman at the residence woke up to find “her front door was open and her 4-year-old son was missing.” Prior to the child going missing, Michael Wills, 28, of Morgantown, had been sending her text messages in reference to the child, deputies said.

The woman “discovered messages that [Wills] had come to her residence and taken the child without her consent”; she told deputies that “she had ended her relationship with Wills back in March due to ongoing domestic violence,” according to the complaint.

Prior to the incident, Wills had been “texting/calling/harassing her trying to resume communication” and the woman “blocked his number and turned off his notifications on social media,” deputies said.

The victim showed deputies “text messages from Wells where he claimed to have the child including a photo of her child at his residence,” according to the complaint.

Deputies learned that Wills is not the father of the child, nor is he allowed custodial rights or privileges for the 4-year-old. The victim also stated that Wells has no legal right to access her home, deputies said.

One of the messages to the victim stated that Wills “had been drinking and was willing to go to jail for his actions,” according to the complaint.

Deputies later arrived at a residence on Quadrilla Street in Morgantown where they “took custody of the child and returned him to his mother,” deputies said.

Upon speaking to Wills after reading him his Miranda statement, he “admitted to entering the victim’s residence and taking possession of the child,” according to the complaint.

Wills has been charged with kidnapping and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.

