Let’s Talk Layering

Wow, where do we start with this one? For starters, there’s no way of knowing exactly what happened to bring down nearly every man in the world in such a serious manner since it wasn’t really revealed during the first and only season of the show. That’s right, this show has been canceled on FX as of now, and is currently looking for a new home. It sounds as though viewership had very little to do with the cancelation, and there’s been no huge outcry about the subject matter, so it’s simply business as usual. But for those that have been watching it’s been easy to see how someone might get offended in this day and age since as the title makes clear, the men left in the world have become rather scarce, ad keeping the one man that anyone knows about secure and away from those that might seek to harm or use him has become a big plot point. The first season, which is hopefully not the last, has plenty of talking points that people have likely noticed, since the whole issue with gender identity has been a thing for a while now, and is still considered a sensitive subject to many.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO