Eurozone Stocks Scale Record Peaks As ECB Sits Tight On Rates

By AFP News
International Business Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench and German stock markets hit record peaks Thursday with the euro weakened by dimmed expectations of an ECB rate hike despite soaring inflation, while London extended losses. Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index and the Paris CAC 40 scaled the latest pinnacles also despite rising Covid-19 infections in much of...

International Business Times

Most Asian Markets Drop On Renewed Covid, Inflation Concerns

Asian markets mostly fell Monday with fears about renewed containment measures to battle a surge in European Covid cases adding to growing speculation that central banks will have to tighten monetary policy quicker to tame a spike in inflation. Oil extended losses as major consumers including the United States considered...
2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
Christine Lagarde
Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
The return of lockdowns

Europe has turned red on Friday as a new lockdown in Austria and the prospect of similar action in Germany wiped out earlier gains and forced stock markets down close to 1%. The euro is also falling at the end of the week following the announcement that Austria will begin a 20-day full Covid-19 lockdown from Monday in response to surging case numbers which have far surpassed last year’s peak. While fatalities remain well below the peak, they are accelerating and the government is clearly keen to arrest it before the situation potentially becomes much worse.
China copper premiums hit record high on tight stocks, VAT issue

* Shanghai exchange copper inventories lowest since 2009. * Customs stops issuing VAT invoices for copper imports - sources. * Move creates lack of material on already tight market - broker (Adds graphic) By Tom Daly Nov 19 (Reuters) - Copper premiums in China have spiked to a record high as an administrative issue over value-added tax (VAT) on imports exacerbates tight supply amid decade-low inventories in the world's biggest consumer of the metal. The premium for physical copper over Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) prices surged to 2,200 yuan ($344) a tonne on Friday, data from industry pricing and information provider SMM showed. That is up a massive 80% from a more than seven-year peak the previous day and marks highest daily assessment in records going back to 2012. Copper has recently been in backwardation on both the ShFE and the London Metal Exchange (LME), where prices for immediate delivery are higher than for future delivery. Copper stocks in ShFE-registered warehouses fell 8.2% from a week ago to 34,918 tonnes on Friday, the lowest since June 2009. Compounding the tightness, China's General Administration of Customs has notified companies, including copper importers, it would this week temporarily stop issuing VAT invoices, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it seeks to defer some tax revenue into 2022. This could discourage buyers from importing copper, Marex Spectron broker Anna Stablum wrote in a note, leading to less metal on the market. Importers pay a 13% VAT deposit on refined copper, one of the sources explained, and may be unable to claim this back for 1-1/2 months as customs will not issue invoices with a value above 200,000 yuan until January, increasing their financing costs. Customs did not immediately respond to a faxed request for comment. Stablum said the move by customs had come a month earlier than the usual end-of-year cut-off date and was creating a cash flow problem.
European Stocks, Euro Retreat On Austria Lockdown

European stock markets fell Friday and the euro slumped as Austria announced a new strict lockdown to try to curb surging Covid cases, triggering heavy losses for oil prices. The lockdown in Austria will begin Monday and vaccination against Covid-19 in the eurozone country will become mandatory from February, said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.
ECB's Lagarde Says a Rate Hike Unlikely for 2022; Euro Slides

Lagarde was speaking to the Frankfurt European Banking Congress on Friday, when she warned that the ECB "must not rush into a premature tightening" of monetary policy. The euro fell following Lagarde's comments, dropping to $1.1301 against the dollar. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterated on Friday that the...
S&P, Nasdaq end at record peaks on strong earnings

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out record closing highs after a topsy-turvy Thursday on Wall Street, as investors focused on upbeat retail and technology earnings which outshone hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker. By contrast, the Dow continued to...
Asia Markets Mostly Up But Alibaba Plunge Hammers Hong Kong

Hong Kong tumbled Friday on an otherwise positive day for Asian markets, with Chinese ecommerce titan Alibaba tanking more than 10 percent after warning of a weaker outlook. Alibaba said Thursday that net profit tumbled 81 percent in the second quarter and revenue grew less than forecast as it was hit by the impact of slowing economic growth and a government crackdown on the tech sector.
Nasdaq hits fresh record peak, Dow declines again

(Reuters) - The Nasdaq Composite Index hit a record high on Friday as the U.S. benchmark drew strength from technology stocks, but the Dow headed for its fourth losing session of the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average's decline wiped out the last of its November gains and extended its...
The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sits tight as traders mull inflation concerns

Gold bulls keep reins inside weekly trading range at five-month high. DXY tracked yields to step back from multi-day low, allows bulls to tighten the grips. Mixed US data, Fedspeak favor price run-up amid inflation fears, US Jobless Claims, Fed policymakers’ speeches eyed. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) is holding on in...
Stocks Fall On Inflation, Covid Concerns

Stock markets fell on Thursday as investors fret over rising inflation and a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. Frankfurt's benchmark DAX index and the Paris CAC 40 retreated in afternoon trading after reaching new records earlier in the day. London was also down. Wall Street opened mixed but all three...
