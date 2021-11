This week, Summer Walker celebrated her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with her second album, Still Over It. The 20-track project (released Nov. 5) earned 166,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Nov. 11, according to MRC Data, helping it become the first R&B album by a woman to top the Billboard 200 in over five years. The album’s tracks also flooded the Hot 100 (dated Nov. 20), landing 18 songs on that chart — tying Taylor Swift as the only female artists in the chart’s 63-year history to place as many as 18 songs on the survey simultaneously.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO