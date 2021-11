South Africa did the right thing by the world in flagging up the discovery of a new coronavirus variant, Omicron, which is now ringing alarm bells very loudly.Its reward for this was Britain slapping an immediate ban on flights from the country, with others rapidly following suit.This is not the first time South Africa has identified a new variant. Beta was, for example, documented in the country at the tail end of last year. It is one of a number of World Health Organisation-designated “variants of concern”. But it has so far proven to be a relative flyweight when...

AFRICA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO