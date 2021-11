Members of the Afghanistan women’s youth development football team have been airlifted to the UK in an evacuation flight funded by Kim Kardashian West.The 35 female players and their families, 130 people in total, touched down at Stansted Airport shortly before 4am on Thursday, according to the ROKiT Foundation.The squad had been in Pakistan on temporary 30-day visas since escaping from Afghanistan following the takeover by the Taliban, but faced being sent back once their asylum period ran out if another country had not accepted them.A privately-funded charter flight brought them to the UK, where they will begin their new...

SOCCER ・ 8 DAYS AGO