NBA

Tristan Thompson: 'I Don't Need No F--king Coach to Inspire Me' after Kings Loss

By Scott Polacek
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Sacramento Kings big man Tristan Thompson is apparently a self-motivator. "I don't need no f--king coach to inspire me," he told reporters after Wednesday's 107-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. "Never that, never have, never will. The day I need a coach to inspire me is the day I'm f--king...

bleacherreport.com

NBC Sports

Thompson goes on passionate rant about Kings' frustrating trip

The losses keep piling up for the Kings, and each one is more frustrating than the last. Veteran big man Tristan Thompson laid it all out on the table Wednesday night following Sacramento's frustrating 107-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. In a game filled with turnovers, poor...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Tristan Thompson expresses frustration after Kings' latest loss

The Kings lost for the fifth time in six games on Wednesday night, dropping to 6-9 on the season and 1-3 on a road trip that included games in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Detroit and Minnesota. After the game, veteran center Tristan Thompson expressed frustration with the results of Wednesday’s contest and the road trip as a whole, as Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee relays.
NBA
Yardbarker

Tristan Thompson blasts struggling Kings after loss to T-Wolves

Since starting the 2021-2022 NBA season 5-4, the young Sacramento Kings have hit a skid and lost five of their last six games. There have been rumors of head coach Luke Walton being on the hot seat, but veteran big man Tristan Thompson -- in his first year on the Kings -- isn't buying it.
NBA
SB Nation

Tristan Thompson’s rant on coaching is the most entertaining thing about the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have defined NBA incompetence over the last 15 years. The Kings haven’t made the NBA playoffs since 2006, and that streak seems unlikely to end this year. Whatever hope was inspired by Sacramento’s 5-4 start to begin the year has quickly been extinguished after another rough stretch against the league’s cellar dwellers. The past week has been another case study in how the Kings drive anyone who cares about them absolutely mad.
NBA
