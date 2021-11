ROCK HILL, S.C. — Teachers in Rock Hill can expect an extra gift over Christmas break next month, and it's part of a way the district is saying thanks to them. Rock Hill Schools announced on Nov. 18, 2021 that teachers should expect a bonus by Dec. 21. The district's letter said the Board of Trustees approved the retention bonus that will see some staff receive up to $2,000.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO