Workato recognized as the top integration platform by Product School for its ability to embed into other products and enable connectivity to thousands of applications. Workato, the leading Enterprise Automation platform, announced today that it has been awarded Best Integration Product at the 4th annual Proddy Awards. The Proddys, curated by Product School, are the gold standard awards for the product management community. They provide recognition for top digital products that offer the most value for product teams across several disciplines.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO