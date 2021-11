For three Putnam County schools, the state volleyball tournament is a chance to make up for a missed opportunity. A year after they qualified for the tournament but were denied the chance to compete due to Putnam County’s status on the state’s Department of Education COVID-19 map, volleyball teams from Winfield, Hurricane and Buffalo have all again earned berths in the tournament, and this time there’s nothing stopping them when the two-day tournament gets underway Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV ・ 10 DAYS AGO