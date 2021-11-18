ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Macy's stocks it shelves and swings to third quarter profit

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqjZc_0d0X98Oz00

Department store chains Macy's and Kohl's delivered strong results for the fiscal third quarter as shoppers go back to buying dresses and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list when the pandemic struck.

Macy's and Kohl's swung to a profit during the quarter as sales surged. Both companies raised their annual financial outlooks.

Macy's and Kohl's join a slew of other retailers posting strong sales as they grapple with surging costs and snarled supply chains heading into the holiday shopping season. They're rerouting shipping to less congested ports to get goods onto shelves. Still, Kohl's said the delays have disproportionately affected its women's business, and the department store is working to address the issue. Kohl's said some of the late merchandise may have to be packed up and used for another season. Both retailers said they don't think supply chain issues will be resolved until later next year.

Retailers like Macy’s are also paying higher wages and expanding benefits for its workers amid a tight labor market. Earlier this month, the department store said that it would a pay minimum of $15 per hour for new and current workers by May.

Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette also told investors on its earnings call that it has hired consulting firm AlixPartners to evaluate whether the retailer should spin off its e-commerce division from its stores, similar to what Saks Fifth Avenue did earlier this year. The move comes as it is under pressure from activist shareholder Jana Partners to split off the division to create better valuation.

Macy's earned $239 million, or 76 cents per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 30. Adjusted earnings were $1.23 per share, easily topping Wall Street per-share projections of 31 cents, according to a survey by FactSet.

The company lost $91 million last year during the same period.

Sales reached $5.44 billion for the quarter, also topping analyst expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 35.6%, including licensed businesses like cosmetics.

Online sales increased 19% compared from the year-ago period, and rose 49% compared with the same quarter in 2019.

The company booked strong sales of home goods, fragrances, jewelry, watches and sleepwear. Categories like dresses, men's tailored clothing and luggage continue to recover.

The New York-based company added 4.4 million new customers into the Macy’s brand, a 28% increase over 2019.

Macy's was able to increase inventory 19.4% compared with last year's third quarter, navigating shortages and slowed supplies as the U.S. economy emerges from a downturn caused by the pandemic.

Macy's said that it will launch a third-party marketplace that will expand its assortment of product categories and brands.

Macy's is narrowing and raising its full-year 2021 guidance. It now expects sales of $24.12 billion to $24.28 billion, up from a range of $23.55 billion to $23.9 billion. Adjusted earnings per share are now forecast in the range of $4.57 to $4.76, up from $3.41 to $3.75.

Analysts expected $3.92 per share on sales of $23.78 billion, according to FactSet.

Kohl's, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin , said it earned $243 million, or $1.65 per share, for the three-month period ended Oct. 30. That compares with a loss of $12 million, or 8 cents per share, last year.

Sales rose 15.5% to $4.36 billion, and sales at stores opened at least a year rose 14.7%.

The company raised its full-year earnings-per-share guidance to between $7.10 and $7.30, up from its previous forecast of $5.80 per share to $6.10 per share. Analysts were expecting $6.14 per share, according to FactSet.

The launch of Sephora shops at Kohl's is getting a good response so far, with 25% of those customers new to the retailer. They are also younger and more diverse.

During the earnings call with analysts, Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass said that overall inventory is down 25% compared to 2019; women's inventory is down even more. The company had aimed to have levels below 2019 but they're still down lower than planned. On the other hand, inventory in activewear, which is enjoying strong sales, is in “great shape," she said.

Gass told The Associated Press that inventory delays were a “missed opportunity." She said the customers are loving the overall rejuvenation of the women's business including brands like Lauren Conrad, but “we just need more of it.''

Shares of Macy's surged about 21% while Kohl's shares added nearly 8% in Thursday afternoon trading.

——————

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

—————

This story has been corrected to show that Kohl's overall inventory is down 25% and women's even more, instead of just women's inventory down 25%.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Target to keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic. To limit crowds in stores, retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event, […]
RETAIL
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) dropped 0.53% to $3,676.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $96.51 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
moneyandmarkets.com

Big Shift for 2 Brick-and-Mortars: Buy Macy’s or CVS Stock?

Last year, COVID-19 was the great disruptor. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing forced businesses to rapidly change the way they were doing things. Some excelled by focusing on e-commerce and offering delivery and pick-up options. Others faltered, declaring bankruptcy or worse. Still, others took it as a learning opportunity…. Check...
RETAIL
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Macy's, Kohl's, Nvidia

Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report shares surged after the company posted stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings while lifting its full-year sales and profit guidance. The shares surged to a three-year high amid data showing the retailer had lifted its quarterly inventories by 19%. 2. Kohl's | Increase 10.7%. Shares of...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Conrad
stockxpo.com

Stocks Waver After Earnings From Macy’s and Kohl’s

U.S. stocks flitted between gains and losses Thursday as Macy’s and Kohl’s posted strong earnings and unemployment data showed the labor market is continuing to recover. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.3% reversing Wednesday’s 0.3% losses. The Nasdaq Composite Index edged 0.2% higher, as technology stocks added to early gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) leaped on Thursday after the department store chain posted strong third-quarter financial results and announced a potentially powerful new digital growth driver. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, Macy's stock price was up 22%. So what. Macy's net sales jumped 36% year over year to $5.4 billion....
STOCKS
Clayton News Daily

Macy's stock, once left for dead, is roaring back to life

That was then. On Thursday, Macy's stock jumped 21% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. That brought gains so far this year to more than 230%. A share now costs $37.37. What's happening: Once out of favor as mall closures rose and coronavirus restrictions kept people at home, department stores...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Macy's Stock Continues To Rip Out Of A Pattern Thursday

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares were trading Thursday higher after the company reported third-quarter EPS results that were higher year-over-year and better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company’s fiscal year 2021 guidance was also raised. Macy’s was up 21.18% at $37.36 Thursday afternoon. Macy’s Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have broken out...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#U S Economy#Luggage#Alixpartners#Saks Fifth Avenue#Jana Partners#Factset
Benzinga

Macy's Stock Surges 20%, And Option Traders Are Aggressively Bullish

Macy's Incorporated (NYSE: M) released earnings earlier Thursday, beating on EPS (+291%) and revenue (+4.63%). These strong numbers ignited trading activity, with over 79 million shares traded on the day, a 400%+ increase from its 10-day average (18 million shares). Anytime a stock trades several multiples above its 10-day average,...
STOCKS
Footwear News

Macy’s Launches Digital Marketplace, Further Expanding E-Commerce Potential

On the heels of another strong quarter, Macy’s today announced the launch of a new curated digital marketplace, which will further build upon the department store’s success in e-commerce and digital. The marketplace platform will allow third party merchants to sell their products via macys.com and bloomingdales.com, which will help introduce an expanded assortment of products across multiple categories. Macy’s partnered with marketplace technology company Mirakl to create the platform, which is set to launch in the second half of 2022. The move mark’s Macy’s next step in expanding its already growing digital business. In a call with investors, Macy’s CEO and...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Macy’s Sales and Profit Jump Ahead of Holiday Period

Macy’s Inc. reported another quarter of strong sales growth Thursday, alongside plans to launch an online marketplace platform, but it gave no indication it would spin off its e-commerce business as one investor is urging. Macy’s sales at stores open at least a year rose roughly 36% in the three...
ECONOMY
WWD

Macy’s Inc. Reports Strong 3rd Quarter, Lifts Outlook for Year

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc., lifted by strong sales performances across all of its divisions, reported net income of $239 million, or 78 cents a share, for the third quarter, compared to a loss of $91 million or 29 cents, in the year-ago period. Total sales for the quarter ended Oct. 30 rose to $5.44 billion, compared to $3.99 billion in the year ago period. Comparable sales were up 35.6 percent versus the 2020 period and 8.7 percent versus the 2019 period. Part of the sales lifts was due to earlier holiday shopping and Macy’s running a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Macy's
NewsBreak
Economy
ABC News

Campbell's CEO says shelves will be stocked for holidays, but prices will rise into 2022

The pandemic has slowed down the supply chain in many sectors, but Campbell's CEO says he expects the company's products to be available this holiday season. Mark Clouse, CEO of Campbell's Soup Company told "Good Morning America" a week ahead of Thanksgiving, that the company's efforts are the result of "the amazing work of our teams on the front lines and plants and logistics and sales teams."
BUSINESS
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy