We've Found The Perfect Christmas Gifts For Your Favourite People, All In One Place

There are cookies, and then there are Christmas cookies — decked out for the holidays with bright colors and festive embellishments. No wonder Christmas cookies like these make such popular food gifts and tempting edible displays for holiday gatherings. But eye-catching Christmas cookies don't necessarily have to be hard to make, as you'll discover when you explore this gallery of fancy Christmas cookies. It can be as simple as filling the indentation of a buttery shortbread cookie with ruby-red raspberry jam, or dipping a cutout sugar cookie star into melted chocolate and finishing with festive candy sprinkles. You'll also find Christmas cookies embossed with decorative patterns using special grills, irons, and molds; and Christmas cookie cutouts made merry with icing and imagination. Scroll through and find some of our best fancy Christmas cookies to make and share with loved ones this holiday.
