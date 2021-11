There were mixed emotions following the Seattle Sounders’ 1-1 draw at the Vancouver Whitecaps on Decision Day. On one hand, the Sounders picked up a point on the road against one of the most in-form teams in the league, securing a spot in the 2022 Concacaf Champions League and their third consecutive Cascadia Cup title. On the other hand, they came close to winning the match and had to settle for a draw, which saw the Colorado Rapids leapfrog Seattle for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO