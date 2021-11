What I hoped to see from Texas Tech in this game with Prairie View was carryover from the final third of the game against Grambling. Late in the Grambling clash something clicked into place for this team and they began playing on a much higher level. But would they be able to sustain it? The answer is a rather resounding yes. The Red Raiders played easily their most complete game of the season in dispatching Prairie View, 84-49.

