Heading into the Bank of England meeting last week investors were fully pricing in a 15bps hike to 0.25% with a further four 25bps being priced in for 2022. In the end, the Bank of England sorely disappointed markets and the MPC vote was 7-2 in favour of keeping rates unchanged. Saunders & Ramsden were the dissenters who were in favour of rate hikes. The rest of the MPC wanted to wait on jobs data before hiking rates and the market will be more cautious from here on in about pricing in Bank of England rate hike signals. So, given the sudden shock in rates futures markets, does this make EURGBP a near term buy on the dips?

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO