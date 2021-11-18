ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Sports store holdup: Alabama couple accused of stealing gun then using it for robbery

By Seth Feiner
CBS 42
CBS 42
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGIRI_0d0X6xV800

DOTHAN, Ala. ( WDHN ) — A Dothan couple was arrested for robbery on Wednesday after allegedly stealing a firearm and ammunition from a Dothan sporting goods store, according to police.

Justin Curtis Frase, 37, and Sheree Michelle Gremillion, 27, have both been charged with first-degree robbery.

According to Dothan authorities, Frase was looking at a firearm and ammunition at Academy Sports, when he then attempted to flee the store with the stolen items.

Florida murder suspect captured in Houston County

After being chased to the exit, Frase turned the gun on an Academy employee, however, he did not fire the weapon.

After exiting the store, both Frase and Gremillion were apprehended nearby by Dothan police without incident.

Frase and Gremillion are both being held in the Houston County Jail on a $60,000 bond each.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 7

Related
CBS 42

Florida man suspected of possessing explosive devices in Calera identified

CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Calera Police Department has identified a man who was arrested Wednesday after being found in possession of possible explosive devices. Wesley Edward Mills, a Florida resident, has been charged with DUI, having an open container, illegal possession of prescription drugs and the manufacturing, transporting and distribution of a destructive device. […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS 42

Woman hospitalized after I-59 shooting

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot early Friday morning while driving on the I-59 North on-ramp in Fairfield. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4000 block of Llyod Noland Parkway in Fairfield on reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 26-year-old woman who had […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

‘Hoover murdered EJ Bradford’: 4 arrested at Galleria after Black Friday protest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested four people inside the Riverchase Galleria on Black Friday following a peaceful protest of the Thanksgiving 2018 death of EJ Bradford. Video posted on social media showed multiple protesters inside the mall shouting “Hoover murdered EJ” and “Black lives matter.” Eventually, the protesters can be seen unfurling a banner […]
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
City
Houston, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Sporting Goods#Murder#Wdhn#Academy Sports
CBS 42

Bessemer store clerk locks armed robber inside until police arrive

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Bessemer store clerk locked an armed robber inside the business until police arrived to take the suspect into custody. Janarius Horn, 18, was charged with two counts of first degree robbery and one count of receiving stolen property. Police said that the stolen property was a gun in Horn’s possession. […]
BESSEMER, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 42

1 killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Talladega are investigating a mobile home fire that killed one person Wednesday morning. According to Talladega Fire and Rescue, crews were called to the fire on reports of someone trapped inside just after 8 a.m. While the fire was being put out, crews discovered a person inside the home. […]
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa police using helicopters to protect shoppers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Operation Shopper Chopper is in full swing. Tuscaloosa Police are flying helicopters above malls and shopping centers in an effort to deter crime for the holiday season. Lillian Griffin says she is glad police pilots will be looking for criminals from the air to keep her safe, she spent Friday afternoon […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy