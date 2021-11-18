Woman Accused of Throwing Soup at Restaurant Worker in Viral Video Arrested

A mother was filmed heroically fighting off an intruder from her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, as her two young children were playing out the front. During the encounter on 26 October, the mother and her two daughters were in the family’s garage when a man ran towards them – forcing her to tackle him.He has since been identified by Rancho Cucamonga Police Department as Rasmuss Peter Rasmussen, aged 31, and he was arrested shortly after. The mother, who feared being identified because of her family’s safety, told a local TV station that she thought the intruder wanted to take...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 20 DAYS AGO