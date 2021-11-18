ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Woman Accused of Throwing Soup at Restaurant Worker in Viral Video Arrested

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amanda Nicole Martinez is alleged to have gotten into a verbal altercation with a staff member during a complaint about the soup she had...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 20

Central Florida
4d ago

Good. She needs to be locked up. That's clearly assault.

Reply(9)
9
Related
The Independent

Mother filmed fighting off intruder as he ran toward her children

A mother was filmed heroically fighting off an intruder from her home in Rancho Cucamonga, California, as her two young children were playing out the front. During the encounter on 26 October, the mother and her two daughters were in the family’s garage when a man ran towards them – forcing her to tackle him.He has since been identified by Rancho Cucamonga Police Department as Rasmuss Peter Rasmussen, aged 31, and he was arrested shortly after. The mother, who feared being identified because of her family’s safety, told a local TV station that she thought the intruder wanted to take...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Temple Daily Telegram

UPDATE: Throwing soup lands Temple woman in jail

The soup throwing actions of a Temple woman in a viral video landed her in jail Wednesday. Amanda Martinez, 31, was arrested and charged with assault that causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, after allegedly throwing soup at a local restaurant’s employee’s face. If convicted, Martinez could face up...
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Temple, TX
State
Tennessee State
City
Marquez, TX
Temple, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Scrubs Magazine

A Video of a Man Brutally Assaulting a Nurse on Duty Went Viral

Nurses face risk of violence every day. The pandemic is putting added pressure on providers as they implement new safety guidelines. A Moroccan man started assulting a nurse after he was denied entry to his father’s hospital room due to COVID-19. A video clip of the incident has since gone viral. It shows the young man kicking the nurse on duty inside the Hassan II Hospital in the city of Dakhla.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viral Video#The Soup#Mexican Food#Live Music#Bell County Jail#Tiktok#Soldejaliscogenbruce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
wdrb.com

Report: Michigan restaurant worker throws coffee at woman during argument over order

(FOX NEWS) -- A Michigan Tim Hortons restaurant employee faces a criminal investigation after allegedly throwing coffee at a woman during an argument last month. Dusty Jackson, 41, told Southgate police that the employee denied her request to add Timbits - small donut holes - to her order. She said it was "kind of f--- up" and "stupid" that the 16-year-old couldn’t fulfill the request.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of beating, suffocating mother to death in Avondale apartment

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A woman is facing assault, vulnerable adult abuse and murder charges after she reportedly beat and suffocated her mother to death in their Avondale apartment, court documents alleged. The investigation began after police were called to an apartment complex near Dysart and Buckeye Roads on Nov. 17....
AVONDALE, AZ
Sacramento Bee

‘Deal with it,’ woman tells choking child before passing out at FL restaurant, cops say

A 27-year-old woman was charged with child neglect after she passed out on the deck of a restaurant, Florida deputies said. Deputies responded Nov. 15 to a restaurant at the Emerald Grande hotel in Destin after reports of a woman, who has been identified as Ariel Hope, passing out while a 1-year-old was in her care, according to a news release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox44news.com

Temple soup-throwing suspect arrested

Temple Police have arrested a woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a woman at a Mexican restaurant. Officers took 31-year-old Amanda Martinez into custody on a charge of assault causing bodily harm. A warrant was issued for her at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Her bond is set at $5,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Man Shot After Two Teachers Enter Wrong Apartment, Get Into Bed With Couple

Two Florida teachers have been arrested and one man has been shot following what seems to have been a drunken accidental break-in. According to CBS 12 in West Palm Beach, authorities say on Oct. 10, Akkua Hallback left Darius Cohen in his car as he visited a woman he had met earlier that evening. Upon returning to the car Hallback attempted to escort Cohen back to the woman’s apartment so he could use the restroom. The men, who had both been drinking, accidentally entered a neighbor’s apartment where a man, his wife and children were all asleep. As Hallback used the restroom, Cohen got into a bed.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
639K+
Followers
70K+
Post
673M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy