ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

S&P, Nasdaq close at record highs on strong earnings

By David French
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28cki7_0d0X6bKO00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq eked out record closing highs after a topsy-turvy Thursday, as investors focused on upbeat retail and technology earnings which outshone hawkish inflation comments from a Federal Reserve policymaker.

By contrast, the Dow continued to play the laggard, registering its third decline this week, as Cisco Systems Inc weighed on the benchmark.

Inflation remains front and center for investors, and stock markets initially slipped after New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said inflation is becoming more broad-based and that expectations for future price increases are rising.

Both the S&P and Nasdaq had rebounded by late morning though, with the latter supported by Nvidia. The chipmaker jumped after beating quarterly estimates and forecasting strong fourth-quarter revenue.

The performance helped the Philadelphia semiconductor index hit a fresh record high, before it too eased a touch.

The S&P consumer discretionary sector led gains among its peers, as positive retail earnings from Macy’s and Kohl’s joined upbeat reports from Walmart Inc and Target Corp earlier this week.

Macy’s Inc surged after it raised its annual earnings guidance and flagged plans for a potential spinoff of its ecommerce division.

Peer Kohl’s Corp rose after raising its forecast.

The S&P 500 retailing index broke its intraday record every session this week, as investors viewed the earnings as a signal of robust consumer demand that has persevered through rising inflation, and that retailers were set for a strong holiday season.

“The consumer is stronger than expected; it’s good news for the country as a whole. A stronger consumer is a reflection of a strong economic bounce,” said Mike Zigmont, head of research and trading at Harvest Volatility Management in New York.

Still, concerns over further increases in price pressure, along with uncertainty over the Fed’s plans for tightening have kept Wall Street muted this week.

“We definitely hit overbought territory and settling in is going to be healthy for us to take the next leg up,” said Eric Metz, chief investment officer of Chicago-based SpiderRock Advisors.

“Outside of Fed policy or large earnings disappointments, I think there’s some pretty stable footing underneath us, but markets can be fickle and so staying prudent is the name of the game right now.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.71 points, or 0.17%, to 35,871.34, the S&P 500 gained 15.9 points, or 0.34%, to 4,704.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.14 points, or 0.45%, to 15,993.71.

The Dow lagged its peers on steep losses in network gear maker Cisco, which tumbled after it forecast current-quarter revenue below expectations due to supply chain shortages and delays.

Visa Inc declined for a second day after news that Amazon.com Inc may pare back its relationship with the payments company.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
WREG

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sank Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. Investors were uncertain whether the variant could potentially reverse months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. […]
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
City
Philadelphia, NY
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slumped 0.28% to $160.24 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.23% to 4,701.46 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. Johnson & Johnson closed $19.68 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500 rise at the close, Dow Jones erases most losses as yields slip

The stock market wraps up Wednesday near session highs after the latest measure of the Fed's favorite inflation gauge arrived in line with forecasts. And the minutes of the last central bank meeting show that some officials wanted to reduce asset purchases by more than the $15B/month pace to give it more flexibility on when it could adjust interest rates.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P#Amazon Com Inc#Target Corp#Nasdaq Composite#Federal Reserve#Dow#Cisco Systems Inc#Nvidia#Walmart Inc#Macy S Inc#Peer Kohl S Corp
Street.Com

Stocks Finish Mixed After S&P, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs on Powell Nomination

Stocks closed mixed Monday after reaching record highs, as President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for a second term as Chairman of the Federal Reserve, with Lael Brainard named as vice chair. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 17 points, or 0.05%, to 35,619, while the S&P 500 declined...
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

S&P 500, Nasdaq Score New Highs Amid Powell Tailwinds

Stocks are mixed midday, enjoying tailwinds and new records amid the Fed Chair news. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up over 240 points at last check, set to snap a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) both hit record highs earlier today, though the latter has since dropped triple digits this afternoon. Investors are cheering the stability wrought from President Joe Biden's Powell decision, especially as the central bank begins slowing its asset purchase and scaling back the 2020 pandemic emergency programs.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Technology ETF XLK hits record high, rising 32% YTD to beat the S&P 500

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) opened Monday’s trading session +1.6% to hit an all-time high of $174.25 as the fund continues to outperform the benchmark SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY). XLK has outperformed SPY both over a one-year period and YTD performance. From a one-year viewpoint XLK...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NBC News

European lockdowns spook U.S. financial markets, but Nasdaq closes at new record high

Wall Street is displaying mounting unease with the increase in Covid-19 caseloads overseas and the potential economic toll of restrictive measures to stave off a public health calamity. As European nations struggle to contain a deadly fourth wave of the pandemic, market observers in the U.S. have been forced to confront the prospect of another winter in which the pandemic remains a key factor in shaping the trajectory of the nation’s economic recovery.
MARKETS
Reuters

S&P, Nasdaq rise on strong results from Nvidia, retailers

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq led Wall Street higher on Thursday as chipmaker Nvidia rallied on robust third-quarter results, while a fresh batch of positive retail earnings indicated strength in consumer spending against the backdrop of rising inflation. But the Dow Jones was held back by losses in network...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Eye New Highs With Amazon, Apple In New Buy Zones; EV Leaders Sell Off

The stock market finished mostly higher Thursday, as the Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed in on fresh record highs. After a tech-driven rally, Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are in new buy zones. Today's Stock Market Action The Nasdaq and S&P 500 outperformed Thursday, rallying 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average…
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: New S&P, Nasdaq Highs Thanks to Apple, Nvidia

The stock market lumbered through another tame session at the broader-index level Thursday, but a few exciting individual moves in Big Tech were just enough to get the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite back into record territory. Initial unemployment claims for the week ended Nov. 13 didn't seem to affect...
STOCKS
bostonnews.net

Wall Street divided, Dow down, Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place on Thursday as investors weighed up a number of positives and negatives. "For a second consecutive session, the underlying price action is a lot weaker than the headline indices make it seem with a handful of large stocks masking selling elsewhere," Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge told CNBC Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
DailyFx

S&P 500 Record High Neither Breakout nor ‘Risk On’

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Emerging Markets, Alibaba, EURUSD and USDTRY Talking Points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed at record highs this past session, but the lack of participation in most other risk-leaning assets suggests this was not a ‘risk’ move. Earnings is winding down, but the disappointment from...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy