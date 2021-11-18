ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

UPDATE 1-Court says VW should have published engine plan that sparked dieselgate

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds further details from court statement)

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Volkswagen should have gone public in 2008 with the engine plan that sparked its diesel emissions scandal, a German court said on Thursday, as it set out its views on a test case brought by investors against the automaker.

Volkswagen admitted in 2015 to cheating U.S. diesel engine tests, sparking the biggest crisis in its history and costing the company more than 32 billion euros ($38 billion) in vehicle refits, fines and legal costs so far.

The scandal has been traced back to 2008, around when Volkswagen started using software to control diesel engine emissions that was later ruled illegal when discovered by U.S. regulators.

Whether investors can claim compensation for the plunge in Volkswagen’s share price after the scandal was exposed depends on whether it can be proven that any member of the company’s executive board was aware the plan constituted cheating, the higher regional court in Braunschweig said on Thursday.

The test case was brought against Volkswagen and its controlling shareholder, Porsche Automobil Holding SE , by fund manager Deka Investment GmbH.

The Braunschweig court said for the time before July 9, 2012, due to a statute of limitations, it was up to the plaintiffs to prove that a Volkswagen board member knew the plan was cheating.

For the time since that date, Volkswagen has to prove that management’s failure to make a statement in 2008 was neither deliberate nor grossly negligent.

The parties have time until the end of January to comment on the court’s preliminary conclusion and to provide evidence on what knowledge management had, the court said.

Volkswagen had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz Editing by Madeline Chambers and Mark Potter)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

VW CEO Diess says will "certainly" remain in position into next year

BERLIN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s CEO Herbert Diess said on Wednesday he was confident he would remain in his position into next year, after speculation that he could be pushed aside amid turmoil over potential cuts at the company. Asked at an online summit by German newspaper Handelsblatt whether...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Greenpeace Takes VW To Court Over Its Contribution To The Climate Crisis

Car makers, on the whole, aren’t great at saving the planet. They might try to convince you that hybrid tech and more efficient engines are helping you cut your carbon footprint. But in reality, every mile you drive in a combustion engine-powered car is still clogging up the atmosphere a little more.
ENVIRONMENT
theiet.org

VW sued in German court by Greenpeace for failing to tackle climate change

Volkswagen (VW) has been sued by environmental activist Clara Mayer and Greenpeace in a German court over the automaker’s failure to combat climate change. The environmental activist group said that VW’s climate commitments were “unclear and vague” and called for it to end production of internal combustion engine cars by 2030 and reduce its carbon emissions by 65 per cent by the same time.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Diesel#Diesel Engine#Dieselgate#Diesel Emissions Scandal#Vw#German#Deka Investment Gmbh
insideevs.com

VW Announces Plans For German EV Factory To Compete With Tesla

It comes as no surprise Volkswagen is planning a brand-new factory in Germany to compete with Tesla. VW will build a cutting-edge facility near its global headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, and it appears the sole purpose is to produce EVs. Tesla's upcoming Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany is set to open...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

VW plans new ‘Tesla fighter’ plant in Germany

Volkswagen is planning a new car factory close to its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, as part of a strategy to better meet the competitive challenge posed by Tesla as its new German factory nears completion. Reuters reported that the new plant plan requires approval by Volkswagen’s supervisory board ‘over the...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Supreme Court Tells VW To Pay Up

Volkswagen is one step closer to another payout, this time for its emission cheating in Florida, Utah and Ohio after the US Supreme Court on Monday rejected the company's request to avoid lawsuits. It did this by refusing to hear the appeals of VW and supplier Bosch, allowing the lower court rulings to stand, reports Reuters. The cases sought to hold the companies liable under local laws, in addition to the state and federal ones it's already being punished under.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Volkswagen says it fulfilled all disclosure obligations on engine plans

BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s Volkswagen said on Thursday it was convinced it had fulfilled all its disclosure obligations concerning engine plans that triggered its diesel emissions scandal and that all claims for compensation were unfounded. Earlier, a German court said Volkwagen should have gone public in 2008 with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
CNBC

Engine No. 1 partner who challenged Exxon will leave hedge fund, sources say

Engine No. 1's head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year's successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Telecom Italia's main assets and operations

MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. fund KKR (KKR.N) has presented a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), valuing Italy's former phone monopolist at 10.8 billion euros ($12 billion) excluding debt. Telecom Italia, Europe's sixth largest telecoms group, offers fixed and mobile broadband services to wholesale and retail customers....
BUSINESS
Fudzilla

China rushes to replace foreign tech

China is speeding up plans to replace American and foreign technology, by empowering a secretive government-backed organisation to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors. The Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee was formed in 2016 to advise the government, and according to US reports...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-ECB says problem with settlement system has been fixed

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank has fixed a problem with its system for settling trades in financial securities, which is now operating normally, the ECB said on Wednesday. The Target 2 Securities (T2S) system connects banks in 20 European countries and allows them to transfer securities...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

230K+
Followers
242K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy