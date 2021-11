Byram (upper body) will be evaluated Friday after leaving during the first period of Thursday's win over the Canucks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Byram took an accidental elbow to the face and was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar acknowledged some concern that the injury could lead to a concussion. The 20-year-old played just 19 games last season partially because of a concussion, so there's history. "He'll get re-evaluated in the morning," Bednar told Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now. "He left the game after the hit. We'll see what the symptoms are." Byram has been one of the most consistent players over 11 games for the Avalanche, which has endured several injuries and an up-and-down start to the season.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO