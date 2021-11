It may be the first week of the 2021-22 college basketball season and the calendar may indicate that we still aren't halfway through the month of November but the electric atmosphere inside Pauley Pavilion on Friday night for the out-of-conference battle between #2 UCLA and visiting #4 Villanova seemed to fast-forward the crowd to the merry college basketball month of March. A thrilling back-and-forth game kept the UCLA faithful and hearty contingent of Villanova fans that packed the arena on the edge of their seats.

