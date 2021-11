Jeremy Renner is busy at work bringing two new series to TV before the year is out. This month we will get to see him in the Paramount+ drama Mayor of Kingstown, followed by his MCU series Hawkeye at Disney+. These two series have very different tones, and with Renner making them back to back, it had to feel strange making the jump from lighthearted and fun to dark and depressing.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO