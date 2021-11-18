ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwan shows off new combat tool against Beijing

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaiwan's president unveiled the country's combat wing of advanced US-made F-16 fighters in a ceremony on Thursday, showing its new Air Force capabilities against mainland China. The event, held at an air base in the southern Taiwanese city of Chiayi, saw the island commission the first combat wing of...

