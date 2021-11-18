ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit over shooting on ‘Rust’ set

By Nancy Loo
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The script supervisor on the film “Rust” filed a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin after he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the movie set. According to her attorney, Mamie Mitchell is haunted and too traumatized to return to work after 40 years in show...

fox2now.com

editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fetty Wap Speaks Out On Prison Sentence: "If It Ain't Life, It Ain't Forever"

New Jersey-based rapper Fetty Wap is currently in a very tough spot. A few weeks ago, Fetty was set to perform new songs from his album The Butterfly Effect at Rolling Loud in New York City, but he was arrested by the feds upon his arrival at the stadium. He was ultimately charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs, as well as carrying and using firearms. Fetty was released on a $500K bond, and he faces life in prison if he's convicted to the fullest extent of the law.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Reaction To Rittenhouse Verdict

Khloe Kardashian angered some folks on Twitter for apparently commenting on the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict but not issuing a statement about the Astroworld tragedy in Houston earlier this month. "Speechless and disgusted!!" the reality star wrote on Saturday (Nov. 20), which social media users believed was her joining the chorus...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Russian
The Independent

Suspects who held Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in hotel jewellery heist to go on trial in France

Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10m jewellery heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said on Friday.The reality TV star was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during Fashion Week.Five years on, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said on Friday.The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.Ms Kardashian West’s French lawyer did not immediately comment...
PUBLIC SAFETY
B93

People Think Tay-K Should Be Released From Prison After Kyle Rittenhouse’s Acquittal, Rapper Responds

Some Tay-K fans think the incarcerated rapper who is accused of being involved in multiple murders, should be released from prison following the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. On Friday (Nov. 19), Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who infamously killed two people and wounded three others during a protest in Kenosha, Wis. in 2020, skated on all charges in connection with the double homicide. The acquittal has led to an outcry over double standards and the unjust criminal justice system. Some Tay-K fans have taken the opportunity to lobby on the rapper's behalf.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kodak Black Puts Jackboy On Blast With Court Documents, Jackboy Responds

Over the past several months, fans have noticed several heated exchanges and shady posts on social media between longtime friends and former Sniper Gang collaborators Kodak Black and Jackboy. There's no telling when or if the two Florida artists will be able to patch things up between them, but for now, it appears that their disagreements have transitioned to the courtroom.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.” During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his...
KENOSHA, WI
Popculture

Christy Giles, Popular Young Model, Found Dead at 24

Christy Giles, a Los Angeles area model growing in popularity on Instagram, has died after a night out with friend and designer Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. On Saturday, the 24-year-old model and Cabrales-Arzola were dropped off at separate hospitals by a trio of "masked men" caught on video. According to PEOPLE, Giles' place of death is noted as the hospital, where she was discovered lifeless outside, while her friend stays on life support.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Rep. Lauren Boebert With An Unforgettable Stunt

Jimmy Kimmel found a new way to troll Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Thursday night ― and all he needed was her own videos. “Some of these videos she makes are so unbelievably over the top it’s hard to believe this person exists,” Kimmel said. “They seem like sketches from ‘Saturday Night Live.’”
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’: Colin Jost, Michael Che Tackle Kyle Rittenhouse, Climate Crisis in “Weekend Update” Segment

Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che touched on everything from Kyle Rittenhouse’s acquittal of all criminal charges to Baby Yoda’s float in the Thanksgiving Day parade, to the climate crisis, featuring Aidy Bryant as Mother Earth. After opening the segment on Nov. 20 by poking fun at Joe Biden’s colonoscopy, the hosts quickly transitioned to Rittenhouse, who was acquitted of all charges related to the killing of two men and wounding of a third amid a police brutality protest last summer. “So, hopefully, he got all of that shooting out of his system before he becomes a...
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Jennifer Lawrence displays baby bump at 'Don't Look Up' screening

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles. A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
