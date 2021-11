The Oasis Ecosystem Fund’s $160 million is specifically for aiding founders and projects to build on the Layer-1 network. The Oasis Protocol Foundation has announced the creation of a $160 million fund called the Oasis Ecosystem Fund. In a Medium post dated November 17, the foundation revealed the purpose of the fund and the key partners behind it. The Oasis proof-of-stake (PoS) network will benefit greatly from the fund. The $160 million is specifically for aiding founders and projects to build on the Layer-1 network.

