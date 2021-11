TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida police have made an arrest in the murder of a woman whose body was found dismembered. Tampa police say Robert Kessler of Lutz, Florida, has been arrested in connection to the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts. Her remains were first discovered on Nov. 11, when fishermen spotted what appeared to be a human leg floating in the water.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO