Sjain Ventures and its movement that enables big companies to ride the wave of technology

Surfly's Interaction Middleware, which includes advanced co-browsing and video chat technology, enables seamless, fast, and visual interactions between agents and customers. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global visual engagement tools industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Surfly with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company enables businesses to achieve seamless, fast, and visual interactions through the Internet. The digital engagement solution delivers tangible business outcomes, such as reduced customer effort, higher agent engagement and empowerment, and improved resolution rates. Businesses use visual engagement and content sharing to complement or replace traditional audio and chat-only engagements between companies and customers. The technology helps businesses to build trust and customer intimacy during high-value procurements and purchases (e.g., mortgage or an insurance policy).
