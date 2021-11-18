Sjain Ventures and its movement that enables big companies to ride the wave of technology

It is well documented that climate change can impact schooling outcomes. Not only can extreme weather events destroy or damage school buildings, extreme climatic conditions can also reverse schooling gains. Having higher-than-average temperatures is associated with fewer years of schooling. The longer that school is shut down due to extreme weather, the less likely it is that children will return. It is also likely that changes in temperature can lead to decreases in cognitive performance. At the same time, education can play an important role in adapting to and mitigating climate change. A robust education system can equip and empower people to deal with climate uncertainties. Adequate educational infrastructure in the short term can promote adaptation, but also can help equip learners with the skills, knowledge and attitudes needed to alter beliefs and behaviors.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO