Sjain Ventures and its movement that enables big companies to ride the wave of technology

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/SRV): Sjain Ventures began its journey with the simple idea of improving customer experience and making it better. It's a technology-based startup that connects the core parts of an e-commerce experience to help clients engage, inspire and convert consumers. When the company was founded...

Bangalore to host the fifth edition of Indian Fharma Fair in hybrid mode

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/The Media Troop): The fifth edition of Vedshiv Business Media'sThe Indian Pharma Fair is one of the country's major pharma exhibits, bringing together hundreds of industry professionals to discuss their experiences with goods, customers, business, and sales. This pharmaceutical expo brings people from all around the world together in one place. It is one of the largest B2B trade exhibitions in the business, including attendees from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.
INDIA
SMC Acquires 100% Equity Interest in Genesis Financial Inc., a Fintech-Powered Wealth Management Service Provider

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / SMC Entertainment, Inc. ('SMC' or the 'Company') (OTC PINK:SMCE) is pleased to announce that it has executed a definitive share purchase agreement ('Agreement') acquiring 100% equity interest in Genesis Financial, Inc. ('Genesis'), a diversified financial services company with a focus on fintech-powered wealth management advisory services.
BUSINESS
Pathfinder Ventures Strengthens Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Pathfinder Ventures Inc. (TSXV:RV) (the 'Corporation,' 'RV' or 'Pathfinder.') is pleased to announce two additions to its Advisory Board. The Company welcomes Shenoor Jadavji, Founder & President at Lotus Capital, and Randy Hendrickson, Founder & CEO of United Park Brokers. Shenoor...
BUSINESS
RARI Nutrition Debuts Innovative New Website

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Star8 Corp (OTC PINK:STRH) subsidiary RARI Nutrition is pleased to share the launch of its newly redesigned website, rarinutrition.com. The sleek redesign features a black, minimalist aesthetic, drawing inspiration from RARI's gold and black branding. The intuitive layout provides an easy...
ECONOMY
ASCENT Foundation announces the Line-up of High-profile Speakers for Sixth Edition of its Flagship Event - 'ASCENT eConclave 2021'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): ASCENT Foundation, a not-for-profit, peer-to-peer learning platform founded by Harsh Mariwala, Chairman, Marico Ltd., has announced a high-profile speaker line-up for the Sixth Edition of its annual flagship event 'ASCENT eConclave 2021' to be held on Friday, 3-7 pm, November 26 2021. The event...
CHARITIES
Alcodes Mobility re-launches marketing automation software 'Cronberry' for small and medium businesses in India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 22 (ANI/PNN): Alcodes mobility Pvt. Ltd, India's leading SMS service platform, has re-launched its service for marketing automation known as 'Cronberry'. The New update consists of a revamped website and added features as digital catalogues, Landing pages, Url Shortner etc. Abhishek Joshi, Co-founder, Cronberry said, "According...
SOFTWARE
Business
Economy
RadMax Technologies To Develop Specialty Vacuum Pumps For IWVC Novel Hybrid CO2 And Water Direct Air Capture System

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / REGI U.S., Inc. ('REGI' or 'RGUS' or 'the Company') (OTC PINK:RGUS). The Board of Directors, Regi U.S., Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary RadMax Technologies, Inc. (RadMax) are pleased to announce a cooperative agreement with IWVC, LLC (IWVC), Venice, CA, to design and build specialized vacuum pump / compressors (Compressors) for a Hybrid Direct Air Capture (HDAC) new technology demonstration project led by IWVC.
SPOKANE, WA
India Internet Governance Forum to conduct a virtual event for stakeholders of internet governance

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a major move to bring all the stakeholders of internet governance together, India Internet Governance Forum (IIGF) will be organizing a 3-day webinar from 25-27 November 2021. The event aims to discuss the roadmap to digitisation and reaffirm India as an essential participant on the global stage by highlighting its role and importance in the international policy development on internet governance.
INTERNET
DigitalBridge Rides Wave of Investment in Digital Infrastructure

Marc Ganzi, chief executive officer of DigitalBridge Group Inc., is a big fan of digital infrastructure—and these days he’s not alone. In July 2019, Colony Capital Inc. bought Mr. Ganzi’s private-equity firm and unveiled a plan to shift from being a real-estate generalist to focusing on digital assets such as data centers, cell towers and fiber networks. It fell to Mr. Ganzi, who took over from Colony founder Thomas Barrack last year as the combined companies’ CEO, to make that vision a reality.
BUSINESS
Singaporean company Heron Technology joins DLE to share its experience in the AAM industry

Singapore- Heron-Technology Pte Ltd is joining Drone Logistics Ecosystem to provide its expertise in lower airspace management solutions to current and upcoming members of DLE. By joining DLE the company is expanding its global reach in the drone delivery industry via collaboration and joint product development with other members. Heron Technology specialises in the provision of consultancy services to support the establishment of UAS traffic management systems, and the delivery of airspace infrastructure services through its AirBridgeTM platform. The aim of DLE is to work on standardization of the drone delivery technologies by adapting innovative solutions such as renewable energy generation and efficient storage, delivery systems, vertiport universal charging stations, safety, and reliability etc.
BUSINESS
Ford unveils venture with chip company to boost supply

Ford announced Thursday a "strategic collaboration" with chip company GlobalFoundries to bolster its supply of semiconductors as the automaker grapples with a global shortage of the crucial components. A joint press release from the companies offered few details, but said the aim was to boost chip manufacturing and technology development...
BUSINESS
Stampede Ventures, UTA Launch Animation Production Company

UTA and Stampede Ventures are launching a production company focused on kids and family animation. The company, HappyNest, will serve as an incubator for for animators, helping shepherd their ideas from concept to finished product and will sell to multiple platforms, while also developing IP that can cross over to other media, including books, toys and games. Sadaf Cohen Muncy, a veteran of the animation business, will lead HappyNest as head of development and production. Stampede Ventures founder and CEO Greg Silverman and president Chris Bosco helped bring the launch to fruition along with UTA partner Gregory McKnight, and motion picture literary...
BUSINESS
Surfly Honored by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Brands to Connect Efficiently with Customers with its cutting-edge Visual Engagement Technology

Surfly's Interaction Middleware, which includes advanced co-browsing and video chat technology, enables seamless, fast, and visual interactions between agents and customers. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global visual engagement tools industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Surfly with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award. The company enables businesses to achieve seamless, fast, and visual interactions through the Internet. The digital engagement solution delivers tangible business outcomes, such as reduced customer effort, higher agent engagement and empowerment, and improved resolution rates. Businesses use visual engagement and content sharing to complement or replace traditional audio and chat-only engagements between companies and customers. The technology helps businesses to build trust and customer intimacy during high-value procurements and purchases (e.g., mortgage or an insurance policy).
BUSINESS
New Technology Companies to Watch

In the world of automation, many technology providers are well-known names—at least to purchasers in the manufacturing and processing industries. But the rise of industrial digitalization has led to a large number of new companies entering the automation technology scene. These companies are targeting analytics and other software-related issues, developing new hardware devices, and increasingly combining hardware and software technologies to create smart devices.
BUSINESS
Investment in education quality is needed to enable green technological innovation and adaptation

It is well documented that climate change can impact schooling outcomes. Not only can extreme weather events destroy or damage school buildings, extreme climatic conditions can also reverse schooling gains. Having higher-than-average temperatures is associated with fewer years of schooling. The longer that school is shut down due to extreme weather, the less likely it is that children will return. It is also likely that changes in temperature can lead to decreases in cognitive performance. At the same time, education can play an important role in adapting to and mitigating climate change. A robust education system can equip and empower people to deal with climate uncertainties. Adequate educational infrastructure in the short term can promote adaptation, but also can help equip learners with the skills, knowledge and attitudes needed to alter beliefs and behaviors.
EDUCATION
WeWork, in its first earnings report as a public company, shows more big losses

WeWork reported its first quarterly results as a public company Monday, revealing that its coworking business is still racking up big losses and hemorrhaging cash. But WeWork pointed to an uptick in customer leasing activity in the quarter as evidence that it was positioned to do well in office-space markets that had been upended by the pandemic.
BUSINESS

