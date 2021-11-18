Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers

* Wheat inches down as tight exporter supplies in focus * Soybeans, corn ease as firm dollar, weaker oil weigh * Europe lockdown moves cool investor sentiment (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures inched down on Friday, pausing after a rally to multi-year highs as traders watched for updates on Australia's rain-disrupted harvest that has added to concern about tightening global availability. Soybean prices eased after reaching their highest in more than a month earlier this week while corn also ticked lower, curbed by a firm dollar and weaker crude oil as coronavirus lockdown measures in Europe worried investors. The International Grains Council on Thursday cut its forecast for 2021/22 global wheat production, underscoring concern about dwindling stocks. Heavy rains in Australia have added to supply worries by threatening to damage what has been forecast as a bumper harvest that would help replenish export availability. "The wheat market therefore remains extremely tight, as the price performance reflects," Commerzbank said in a note. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) inched down 0.2% to $8.29-1/2 a bushel by 1130 GMT, after reaching its highest since December 2012 at $8.44 on Wednesday. In Europe, March wheat on Paris-based Euronext also ticked down 0.2%, to 295.25 euros ($333.43) a tonne, near Thursday's 14-year peak of 299.75 euros. Along with a series of international tenders this week, talk of new import purchases of wheat by China have contributed to price strength, suggesting continued demand despite high prices. CBOT soybeans were down 0.3% at $12.61 a bushel, while corn was off 0.3% at $5.71-1/2. Soybeans have rallied this week on signs of increasing export and domestic demand, lending support to corn. However, investor worries over rising coronavirus infections in Europe as Austria announced a full lockdown hung over commodity markets. The move by Austria weighed on crude oil, which influences oilseed and corn markets that provide feedstocks for biofuel. Prices at 1130 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 829.50 -1.25 -0.15 640.50 29.51 CBOT corn 571.50 -1.50 -0.26 484.00 18.08 CBOT soy 1261.00 -4.25 -0.34 1311.00 -3.81 Paris wheat 296.50 -0.50 -0.17 192.50 54.03 Paris maize 248.00 -1.25 -0.50 219.00 13.24 Paris rape 681.50 -12.75 -1.84 418.25 62.94 WTI crude oil 77.01 -2.00 -2.53 48.52 58.72 Euro/dlr 1.13 -0.01 -0.66 1.2100 -6.66 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Subhranshu Sahu and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

