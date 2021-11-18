ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Drug, feed ingredient shortages hit U.S. livestock producers

 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Michigan dairy farmer Doug Chapin has been unable to buy bottles of veterinary penicillin for his cows for more than a month. In Minnesota, pig farmer Randy Spronk reformulated feed rations due to a shortage of the widely used ingredient lysine, an amino acid that helps...

