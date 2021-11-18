700X NAS Drone Training on HMS Mersey

AYR Logistics signs agreement to purchase up to 100 Chaparral autonomous, hybrid-electric VTOL delivery EVTOL aircraft. San Francisco, CA, November 15, 2021 — Elroy Air, the Aerospace and Logistics company developing the world’s first end-to-end autonomous vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial cargo systems, has partnered with AYR Logistics, an aircraft owner and operator with over 20 years of hands-on experience providing logistics support to the humanitarian community, including the United Nations, World Food Programme (WFP), Governments and NGOs. At the Dubai Air Show, Elroy Air and AYR Logistics announced plans to develop an autonomous aerial cargo delivery service for humanitarian use. In an agreement signed in October, AYR committed to purchase up to 100 of Elroy Air’s Chaparral aircraft to augment and expand its humanitarian logistics business.
