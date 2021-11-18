ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

700X NAS Drone Training on HMS Mersey

Cover picture for the articleThe Royal Navy has expanded its fleet of remotely-piloted drones – the far-seeing eyes of navy warships – with new training, personnel and 12 aircraft. The sailors at 700X Naval Air Squadron recently took delivery of their latest Puma air systems and can now immediately deploy flights as required for...

