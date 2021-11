As of this posting there are 21 prisoners and 15 corrections officers at the Oneida County Correctional Facility who have recently tested positive for COVID-19. Because of this Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says all transports to and from the jail have been temporarily suspended. In a written release Sheriff Maciol says that all court appearances – with the exception of scheduled trials and emergencies – will be done virtually.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO