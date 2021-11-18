Man arrested in shooting in Kzoo’s Edison neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a man was arrested after shooting another man in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Kings Highway and Branch Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the victim told authorities he was riding in a vehicle with another man when they got into argument and the suspect shot him.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with injuries authorities said are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man, was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on weapons charges.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

