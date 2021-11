British poultry producers have already been forced to cull birds after four instances of bird flu were identified at their commercial premises since the start of November. A number of cases of the extremely infectious H5N1 strain of bird flu have been identified in wild birds and at commercial poultry sites across Britain. As a result, the chief veterinary officers from England, Scotland and Wales have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across GB to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading further.

AGRICULTURE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO