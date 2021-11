The big Thanksgiving week is one of the most important weather forecasts of the year. And yes, Thanksgiving Thursday will be the warmest and nicest day of the week, by far. There are two cold fronts of note coming this week: One on Monday, one around Friday. Each will bring a short period of rain. And some wind, which could lead to delays at area airports. (Arrivals and departures are spaced out for safety in times of brisk winds.)

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO