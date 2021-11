Britain is not likely to know if it will host the start of the 2026 Tour de France until at least two years out from the proposed start date. It was announced in the Chancellor’s Budget in October that £30m was being set aside to bring the Tour back to the UK for the first time since 2014, with that pot of money also being used to potentially stage the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

