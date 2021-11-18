ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Last warm day before wind shift, cooler weekend

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMC40_0d0X3CdO00
Last warm day before wind shift brings cooler changes

Jacksonville, Fl — Today we’re going to see one of the warmest days of November so far. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees.

“So a warm one today. That’s ahead of a cold front though that’ll move through the area this evening. There’ll be no significant rain but a brief sprinkle or shower may occur out ahead of that front after dark”.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight tonight and then we transition to some chillier air Friday and into the weekend.

A few isolated showers are possible by Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy