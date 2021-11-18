Last warm day before wind shift, cooler weekend

Last warm day before wind shift brings cooler changes

Jacksonville, Fl — Today we’re going to see one of the warmest days of November so far. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will top out close to 80 degrees.

“So a warm one today. That’s ahead of a cold front though that’ll move through the area this evening. There’ll be no significant rain but a brief sprinkle or shower may occur out ahead of that front after dark”.

Temperatures drop into the 50s overnight tonight and then we transition to some chillier air Friday and into the weekend.

A few isolated showers are possible by Saturday. Sunday looks dry with highs in the lower 70s.

