Trending cooler this Thursday; brighter end to the workweek

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving.
Holiday travel should be clear, though, with no precipitation in the extended forecast.
Most parts of Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the teens Monday. In the Twin Cities, a high of 33 is expected. It’ll be similar across the state, except for southwestern Minnesota, which will be a few degrees warmer.
Overnight lows will be around average, but Tuesday, temperatures jump to the upper 40s. The Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees.
(credit: CBS)
Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s. If you’re traveling for the holiday, expect dry conditions.
Thanksgiving Day will be much colder, with temperatures topping out in the mid-20s.
Things will warm up slightly Friday and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.
