ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Trending cooler this Thursday; brighter end to the workweek

cbs4indy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front is now east of central Indiana and it brought less than a half inch of rain for most spots! Now temperatures are trending more than 25 degrees cooler compared to Wednesday morning. Be prepared for the chilly weather throughout the day today with...

cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather

The national weather picture and the regional/local one look more dry than wet for going over the river and through the woods to grandmas house for Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday look cool but largely dry and the rain chance Friday for shopping or travel looks inconsequential in most areas. [...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
UPI News

Coldest air of the season, lake-effect snow set to blast Northeast

In the wake of a potent cold front that will track through the Northeast early Thanksgiving week, the coldest air of the season will bring temperatures plummeting to levels more typical of mid-December to the Great Lakes region and Northeast. The wintry chill will also fuel the lake-effect snow machine, sending snow squalls barreling across the region.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving Forecast: Chilly Breeze Develops Before Thanksgiving Before Milder Air Returns For The Holiday

Miami (CBSMiami) – A chilly breeze is set to replace the soggy weather we’ve had over the past few days but it won’t stick around long. Despite the cooler mornings Monday and Tuesday, a pleasant Thanksgiving is expected for us here in South Florida. The cold front that will usher in this cooler air will be moving through the area Monday afternoon and evening. Expect warm temperatures ahead of if with highs in the middle 80s Monday afternoon. A few showers or even a gusty storm is possible mainly Monday afternoon and early evening. By Monday night the showers move out...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Partial Lunar Eclipse
cbs4indy.com

Colder and dry start to the week

The day started off with a bit of rain in the overnight and early morning hours. Indianapolis made it to just over a quarter inch of rainfall at 0.31″. It’s starting to feel like holiday season across Central Indiana! Christkindlmarkt was busy Sunday night with temperatures in the low 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Temperature Ups And Downs On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler air will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night, but more ups and downs are on the way. Sunday night will be mostly clear and breezy. Low temperatures will reach 20 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Clear skies will continue until Wednesday as temperatures rise. Thanksgiving will bring a chance of showers with cooler air making a return.
CHICAGO, IL
1011now.com

Nice start to the workweek

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with seasonal temperatures. A big warm up expected on Tuesday with a lot of us in the 60s and lots of sunshine. Big travel day on Wednesday and it will be cooler with more clouds but it should be dry.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Windy, Winter-Like Weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Thanksgiving week and you are in the right place when it comes to keeping up with the most detailed forecast for what to expect on Thanksgiving day. Not only will we have what to expect on Thanksgiving day but we will also really be focused on the days around Thanksgiving too. No matter if you are staying home or out and about traveling we will have you covered. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) For today, we’ve already hit our high temperature for the day. Pittsburgh’s high temperature is 43° for today. Yesterday we hit 48 degrees. Afternoon highs should...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Week Starts Chilly, Thanksgiving Will Be Cold

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving. Holiday travel should be clear, though, with no precipitation in the extended forecast. Most parts of Minnesota woke up to temperatures in the teens Monday. In the Twin Cities, a high of 33 is expected. It’ll be similar across the state, except for southwestern Minnesota, which will be a few degrees warmer. Overnight lows will be around average, but Tuesday, temperatures jump to the upper 40s. The Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. (credit: CBS) Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s. If you’re traveling for the holiday, expect dry conditions. Thanksgiving Day will be much colder, with temperatures topping out in the mid-20s. Things will warm up slightly Friday and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.   More On WCCO.com: 5 Dead, 40 Injured When SUV Plows Into Christmas Parade In Wisconsin 4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found Woman Shot In West St. Paul Menards Parking Lot Crowds Protest Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict In Downtown Minneapolis
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Fog, Warm Sunshine, Cold Front All In One Day

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The rainy pattern ends this Monday and after a foggy morning, sunshine is back. The view through the lens of CBS4 Miami Camera overlooking a foggy downtown Miami at 7 am Monday morning. (CBS4) Monday’s weather will be warm and muggy since South Florida is south of an approaching cold front. South Florida is south of a cold front. Expect a warm Monday afternoon with more sunshine and highs in the mid-80s. (CBS4) Afternoon temperatures will top the mid-80s with only a slight chance for spotty showers late afternoon and evening hours. This is when the cold front arrives in South Florida and it clears tonight. Then a secondary cold front arrives overnight and clears to the south of the Keys by Tuesday morning. Tuesday morning lows are dropping to the low-60s and a much colder north wind will keep South Florida on the cool side Tuesday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. Then the chilly 50s arrive by Wednesday morning. Mild and pleasant weather for Thanksgiving Holiday. (CBS4) The dry and sunny pattern remains throughout the Thanksgiving holiday, including the weekend. Temperatures will warm up slightly into the upper 70s starting Thanksgiving Day but morning lows will stay in the 60s through the weekend.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cold Monday Morning With Wind Chills In The Teens

CHICAGO (CBS)– A cold day is ahead to start the week. Monday starts off cold with temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the lower teens. Afternoon highs struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Temperatures climb to the 40s by Tuesday with sunny skies. Skies stay dry Wednesday, but showers develop overnight into early Thanksgiving Day.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy