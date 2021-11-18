ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple teams cut ties with CPI Security over CEO's remarks in 2020. Now, several have brought the company back.

By Erik Spanberg
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 4 days ago
Charlotte's NFL and NBA teams dropped CPI Security as a sponsor in 2020, after the company's CEO responded to calls for police reform with a remark about Black-on-Black crime. Other teams followed suit, but several have since signed...

