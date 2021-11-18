Multiple teams cut ties with CPI Security over CEO's remarks in 2020. Now, several have brought the company back.

Nominations for Best Places to Work in Charlotte were solicited in advertisements in the Charlotte Business Journal and on our website. Correctly completed forms were sent to Quantum Workplace, which then initiated a survey process with each company. Quantum is an independent human-resources survey company that handles similar programs for several affiliated publications of American City Business Journals. The nomination criteria required companies to be in business for at least two years and have at least 10 employees. Companies must have a presence in the 16-county Charlotte region. Companies headquartered outside the region but with a local operation could participate, but only local employees were surveyed. The employee count listed in this publication for each company reflects the number reported to Quantum at the time of the survey earlier this year. Each company that entered was contacted by Quantum, which provided an online link to a survey for employees to complete. Companies with the number of responses that met Quantum’s specifications to reach a 95% confidence level of accuracy were included in the final rankings. Depending on the size of a company, a specified percentage of employees had to complete the survey. Each survey question was assigned a point value, which was used in determining a final score. The highest possible score is 100. The top-scoring companies are ranked in four categories — small businesses (10 to 24 employees), medium companies (25 to 49 employees), large companies (50 to 249 employees) and extra-large companies (250 or more employees).

