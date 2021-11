There has been a lot of conversation about crime in our community. We have recently experienced several incidents of violent crime, including high-profile incidents that occurred in or around our schools. As the Chief of Police, all criminal activity is concerning to me. The dedicated men and women who serve with the Coral Springs Police Department monitor emerging crime trends and work to prevent criminal activity from taking place in our community. The truth is most instances of violence occur between people who are known to each other. While this does not minimize the severity of the crime, it indicates that oftentimes there is no immediate threat to non-involved members of the community.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO