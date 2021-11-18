Four children injured after freight train collides with Rockingham County school bus

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Four children were injured after a freight train struck the rear of a Rockingham County Public School bus Wednesday afternoon along Route 649.

Around 3:30 p.m., an RCPS bus was traveling east on Island Ford Rd. near the intersection of Route 640 when it stopped at a stop sign. The rear of the bus was partially over nearby train tracks, according to Virginia State Police. When the railroad crossing arms descended, the back of the school bus was hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train could not stop in time.





Courtesy: Virginia State Police .

The bus driver, James Kite, 70, of Elkton was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign. He was not injured in the crash.

Four children sustained minor injuries from the crash and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. At the time of the crash, there were 16 children on the bus.

Neither the conductor nor engineer were injured in the crash and were the only occupants of the freight train.

Virginia State Police continues to investigate the crash.

