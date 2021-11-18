ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Four children injured after freight train collides with Rockingham County school bus

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Four children were injured after a freight train struck the rear of a Rockingham County Public School bus Wednesday afternoon along Route 649.

Update: Son arrested and charged for killing mother

Around 3:30 p.m., an RCPS bus was traveling east on Island Ford Rd. near the intersection of Route 640 when it stopped at a stop sign. The rear of the bus was partially over nearby train tracks, according to Virginia State Police. When the railroad crossing arms descended, the back of the school bus was hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train. The train could not stop in time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u4u2g_0d0X2Raq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Ilk_0d0X2Raq00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gmofA_0d0X2Raq00
Courtesy: Virginia State Police .

The bus driver, James Kite, 70, of Elkton was charged with failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign. He was not injured in the crash.

Four children sustained minor injuries from the crash and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. At the time of the crash, there were 16 children on the bus.

Neither the conductor nor engineer were injured in the crash and were the only occupants of the freight train.

Virginia State Police continues to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Person shot inside Fairfax County supermarket

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va (WDVM) – Fairfax County police say a person is in the hospital after being shot at a Food Star supermarket. According to police, the incident happened between two customers inside the store located at 5521 Leesburg Pike. One man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at the hospital. The other man is […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Father and son behind bars following police chase

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Two men are behind bars following a police chase in Loudoun County. According to police, the men have been identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver and 24-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver II. Officials say the chase began in Frederick County, Virginia, and ended in Loudoun County, Virginia, where the men fled from their […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man dies after altercation with Frederick police, cause of death unknown

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has released bodycam footage of an incident that resulted in a man dying in the hospital. On Nov. 12, 2021, Frederick Police officers were responding to a call of a man “behaving erratically” on the 1800 block of Greenleese Drive. According to FPD, officers then found 23-year-old […]
FREDERICK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Elkton, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rockingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
WDVM 25

Driver in crash killed on I-270; MSP investigating

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead following a tractor-trailer crash on I-270 early this Friday morning. Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. on northbound lanes before Middlebrook Road in Germantown.Maryland State Police said the vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road when a truck crashed into the back of […]
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

MPD is looking to identify vehicle involved in assault

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking to identify a vehicle in reference to an assault that occurred Saturday afternoon on 3rd street, northwest in Washington, D.C. At approximately 3:04 pm, the suspects were in a gray, 4-door Sedan with unknown tags and approached the victim. One of the suspects pulled out a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Police investigating body found floating near pier in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va (WDVM)- The Alexandria Police Department is investigating after a body was found floating near the pier on Saturday. There was a heavy police presence after police said they were called to the scene in the unit block of Duke St. Officers say they discovered an unknown deceased person floating near the pier. No […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#School Bus#Freight Train#Virginia State Police#Traffic Control#Accident#Rcps#Wdvm25 Dcw50
WDVM 25

Large police presence around Waynesboro, possible mass casualty

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WDVM) — Multiple police agencies are involved in what may involve a mass casualty in the area of Midvale Road and Ringgold Pike just south of the Pennsylvania and Maryland line. Police said to expect a major traffic delay. There is currently no threat to the public. A tweet from Pennsylvania State Police […]
WAYNESBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy