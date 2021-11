Amazon has released a Prime Video app that runs natively on the Mac. The app offers many of the same features as the mobile app but is available in the Mac App Store. The app is free to download but requires an Amazon account to access content. That content includes both shows and movies that stream free with Amazon Prime Video, as well as purchases and rentals from Amazon's entire catalog. In fact, there's a prominently placed toggle button labeled "Free to me" in the top-right corner of the app. Checking this means that you'll just see content that is free with Prime.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO