Macy's stocks it shelves and swings to third quarter profit

By The Associated Press
accesswdun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Macy's swung to a profit in the third quarter and sales surged 36% as shoppers begin to buy dresses, luggage and other goods that fell to the bottom of the shopping list last year when the pandemic struck. Macy's joins a slew of other retailers...

accesswdun.com

The Motley Fool

2 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today and Hold Forever

Lululemon Athletica's high-tech fabrics and strong community are a recipe for continued success. American Express is retaining its customer base while adding a new generation of spenders to its count. Over time, the best way to beat the market is to buy shares of great stocks and hold them for...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, billionaire investors are finding value in these well-known companies. For the past 20 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic rally in the benchmark S&P 500. Since losing more than a third of its value following the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the broad-based index has more than doubled.
STOCKS
Footwear News

Macy’s to Close 10 Stores in January Plus More Through 2023 As It Focuses on Digital

Macy’s is doubling down on its e-commerce strategy, and closing physical stores is becoming a major part of that. The department store announced on Thursday that it plans to shutter 10 locations in January as it reconsiders how it will close a batch of 60 stores. These closures are the remaining part of its plan to close a total of 125 stores in lower-tier malls by 2023, as outlined last year in the company’s Polaris strategy for growth. “An omnichannel view has also highlighted the need for us to take a second look at the timing of when we close the approximately...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Williams-Sonoma Scores Another Big Quarter of Revenue Growth

CFO Julie Whalen said reopening Vietnam factories are driving inventory delays in one key area of the home retailer’s business. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#U S Economy#Luggage#Ap#Factset
investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) sank 0.47% to $678.80 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Netflix Inc. closed $22.19 below its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company achieved on November 17th.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Big Shift for 2 Brick-and-Mortars: Buy Macy’s or CVS Stock?

Last year, COVID-19 was the great disruptor. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing forced businesses to rapidly change the way they were doing things. Some excelled by focusing on e-commerce and offering delivery and pick-up options. Others faltered, declaring bankruptcy or worse. Still, others took it as a learning opportunity…. Check...
RETAIL
erienewsnow.com

Macy's stock, once left for dead, is roaring back to life

In spring 2020, in the depths of coronavirus lockdowns, investors couldn't dump Macy's stock fast enough. Shares fell as low as $4.38 apiece. That was then. On Thursday, Macy's stock jumped 21% after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. That brought gains so far this year to more than 230%. A share now costs $37.37.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Macy's Stock Surges 20%, And Option Traders Are Aggressively Bullish

Macy's Incorporated (NYSE: M) released earnings earlier Thursday, beating on EPS (+291%) and revenue (+4.63%). These strong numbers ignited trading activity, with over 79 million shares traded on the day, a 400%+ increase from its 10-day average (18 million shares). Anytime a stock trades several multiples above its 10-day average,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Macy's Stock Soared Today

Shares of Macy's (NYSE:M) leaped on Thursday after the department store chain posted strong third-quarter financial results and announced a potentially powerful new digital growth driver. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, Macy's stock price was up 22%. So what. Macy's net sales jumped 36% year over year to $5.4 billion....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Macy's Stock Continues To Rip Out Of A Pattern Thursday

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) shares were trading Thursday higher after the company reported third-quarter EPS results that were higher year-over-year and better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company’s fiscal year 2021 guidance was also raised. Macy’s was up 21.18% at $37.36 Thursday afternoon. Macy’s Daily Chart Analysis. Shares have broken out...
STOCKS

