An electrical fire in the basement closed down the Palisades Hotel at North James Street and Black River Boulevard in Rome Friday morning, according to city fire officials. Deputy Fire Chief Bernard Kaier said there was a “very small fire” behind the electrical panel in the basement of the restaurant at 1921 N. James St. Kaier said the basement was full of smoke and there was a “light haze” of smoke on the first floor.

ROME, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO