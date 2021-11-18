ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

If Biden picks Brainard over Powell for Fed chief, expect an immediate market impact

By Patti Domm, @in/patti-domm-9224884/, @pattidomm
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFed Chairman Jerome Powell was seen as a shoe-in for renomination just a few short weeks ago, but now there's a chance Fed Governor Lael Brainard could take his place. Policy strategists say it's more likely Powell will retain his post, but if Brainard is chosen by President Joe Biden, the...

Comments / 87

Timothy Rotic
3d ago

So... more unprecedented inflation, higher prices, and more cost of living, not like people were warning everyone the Biden Administration was setting us up for this.😒

CaptainKirk
3d ago

One thing for sure. Inflation will remain high since the fed has increased the money supply dramatically and keeping interest rates at zero. Get used to inflation.

BrokeBloke
3d ago

I wish I could say, that Brainard couldn't do worse that Volker, Greenspan, Bernanke, Yellen, or Powell... BUT it seems to be a thread... and she's listed as a "Dove", and Keynesian Dove's are the worst.

