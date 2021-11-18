Area all-stars set to take field for Santa Fund Soccer Classic

As the coach of the powerful Windber Area girls’ soccer program, B. Paul Buza has experience in building talented rosters, most recently evidenced by the Ramblers’ recent District 5 Class 1A championship.

As the 11th Santa Fund Soccer Classic is set to kick off with two games on Thursday at Trojan Stadium on the campus of Greater Johnstown High School, Buza, along with the region’s wealth of varsity soccer coaches, assembled squads filled with seniors from soccer programs across Cambria and Somerset counties with representation from area schools in Bedford, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with the boys to follow at approximately 7:30. Admission to the classic is free. Donations to the Santa Fund will be accepted at the gate.

The classic benefits The Tribune-Democrat’s Santa Fund, which provides gifts at Christmas for area families in financial hardship.

“It’s definitely a great honor,” Buza said. “This is one of my favorite games of the year. I preach to my girls every year, and I hope that they take it to heart, that it’s another opportunity to play a soccer game but also another opportunity to give back to the community through the game that they love.”

The Windber coach explained that the process to bring the teams together for the classic followed the same path as in previous years.

“Basically, we take the teams and break them up into the North and the South,” Buza said. “We talk to each head coach of each team and let them nominate two seniors to start. We’ll allow a third from each team depending on number of players, because for example, my squad had only one senior. I can’t nominate two.”

Returning to its customary November slot, the classic will showcase some of the region’s top soccer talent while also kicking off a pair of games for a good cause.

The North girls will be led by Westmont Hilltop coach Curtis Lichtenfels and assisted by Richland’s John Facci and Forest Hills’ Lari Gallaher.

Their roster includes Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Alayna Przybys and Kiersten Way, Cambria Heights’ Marissa Berzonsky and Hailey Drass, Central Cambria’s Rebecca Cree and Gretchen Lambie, Forest Hills’ Katie Beyer and Eva Spangler, Greater Johnstown’s Renee Hanuska and Ava Tisinger, Penn Cambria’s Devon Cornell and Bayle Kunsman, Richland’s Camryn Lorence, Julianna Stem and Kendyl Yeager and Westmont Hilltop’s Olivia Droz, Linnea Johansson and Sabrina Zimmerman.

Conemaugh Township’s Angie Berzonski will lead the South girls. Somerset’s Brett Gardner and North Star’s Kelsey Walker are the two assistant coaches.

Members of the squad are Bedford’s Josie Hampton, Katelyn Shaffer and Sydney Taracatac, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Rayne Stoltzfus and Hartley VanGilder, Conemaugh Township’s Brielle Ciarimboli, Meghan Leasure and Taylor Shaffer, Johnstown Christian’s Mary Hostetter and Kasmira Mack, Ligonier Valley’s Kaelyn Adams, North Star’s Cenley Miller, Rockwood’s Karlie Modrak and Kaitlyn Pletcher, Somerset’s Emily Oliver and Haley Vought, United’s Liberty Regan and Joryn Travis and Windber’s Gina Gaye.

The North boys will be coached by Westmont Hilltop’s Jason Hughes. Greater Johnstown’s Robert Malcolm and Forest Hills’ Keith Pesto are the assistant coaches.

Members of the team include Bishop Carroll Catholic’s Tim Golden and Zachary King, Cambria Heights’ Jacob Gallaher and Landon Smeal, Central Cambria’s Adam McGlynn and Jameson O’Brien, Chestnut Ridge’s Dylan Gibbner and Jack Moyer, Forest Hills’ Mikel Gray and Nick Singer, Greater Johnstown’s Nate Beckman and Brock Mroczka, Penn Cambria’s Brandt Patterson and Chase Sorichetti, Richland’s Trent Rozich and Austin Syfert and Westmont Hilltop’s Ian Buday and Zachary Zagorski.

Bedford coach Barrett Schrock will mentor the South boys. Somerset’s Mark Wassilchalk and Rockwood’s Dan Weaver are the assistant coaches.

Team members are Colby Barnhouse and Bowen LaMarche of Bedford, Berlin Brothersvalley’s Alex Leydig and Ty Walker, Conemaugh Township’s Ethan Price and Herman Zilch IV, Johnstown Christian’s Christopher Burkey and Ethan McDowell, North Star’s Garrett Huzsek and Jeremy Mack, Rockwood’s Jack Pletcher and Brandon Rhodes, Somerset’s Caleb Antram and Mckay Ross, United’s Lane Hoffman and Winn Rudnik and Windber’s Noah Krause and Ryan Pudliner.

“I think it’s going to be a very exciting game,” Buza said. “I think the talent is just as good as all the years past.”